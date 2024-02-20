Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.1% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.15. 11,427,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,577,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average is $338.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.