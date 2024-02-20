Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Clearbridge Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,799,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,058,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

