Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.39

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 22636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mercury General by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

