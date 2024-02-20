Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several brokerages have commented on MERC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

MERC stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mercer International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

