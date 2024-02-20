MercadoLibre (MELI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $39.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,729.36. The company had a trading volume of 164,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,662.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,460.43. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,800.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

