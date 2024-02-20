Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 7.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 2,515,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,891,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,640,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,174,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,776,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.