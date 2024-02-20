Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.42, but opened at $86.96. Medtronic shares last traded at $85.23, with a volume of 2,632,094 shares trading hands.

The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,726,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

