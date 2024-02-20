Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.190-5.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.1 billion-$32.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.1 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

