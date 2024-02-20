McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.96. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.