Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $605.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $575.00 to $605.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.62.

MLM opened at $539.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $550.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

