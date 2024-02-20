Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $635.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $573.00 to $635.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.62.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $539.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $550.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

