Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $158.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

