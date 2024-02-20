Marlowe Partners LP Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Expedia Group comprises about 2.5% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $136.11. 1,820,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,974. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

