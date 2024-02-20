MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 77,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 118,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 17,385 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $55,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,057 shares of company stock worth $124,117. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 65.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 220,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

