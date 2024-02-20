MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX opened at $219.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

