Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 109.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,461.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,428.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,446.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

