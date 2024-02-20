Mark David Schwartz Sells 235 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $13,872.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trimble by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

