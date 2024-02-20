Mariner LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $111,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $348.91. The company had a trading volume of 554,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $352.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.20.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

