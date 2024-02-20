Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $271,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom stock traded down $21.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,224.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

