Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $186,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

