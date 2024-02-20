Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned about 0.64% of Apollo Global Management worth $327,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.8 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.61. 1,498,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

