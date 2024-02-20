Mariner LLC Has $236.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. 8,352,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,538,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

