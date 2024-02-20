Mariner LLC Has $229.20 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $229,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.77. 3,559,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $462.74. The company has a market cap of $364.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

