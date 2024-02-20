Mariner LLC Has $144.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after buying an additional 501,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 853,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

