Mariner LLC Has $119.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $119,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.02. The stock had a trading volume of 207,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,145. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.