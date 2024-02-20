Mariner LLC Has $101.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,811 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $101,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

