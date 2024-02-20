Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $147,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 3,319,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

