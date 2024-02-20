Mariner LLC Buys 18,997 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $109,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,836. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

