Mariner LLC Buys 117,813 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $201,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $234.50. 371,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,178. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

