Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $142,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $17.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $747.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,669. The stock has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

