Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,753 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $156,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

Adobe stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.88. The company has a market capitalization of $243.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.