Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $22,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 525.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $3,691,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 298,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 517,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 2,300,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,244,527. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.