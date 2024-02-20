Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$33.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$33.59. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.