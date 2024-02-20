Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.02

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 240586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANU

Manchester United Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Manchester United by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.