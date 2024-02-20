Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Invests $12.19 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,192,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 294,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 640,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.14. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $252.33.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.