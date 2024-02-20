Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 5.4% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $12.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,333. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,172 shares of company stock worth $127,356,430. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

