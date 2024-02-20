Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 318 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 323 ($4.07) to GBX 318 ($4.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:EMG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236.10 ($2.97). 1,360,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,164. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 983.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

