Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.98% of Malibu Boats worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

