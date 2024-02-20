Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 642.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 91.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,663 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Macerich by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

