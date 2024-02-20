M28 Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

M28 Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences makes up about 46.4% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned about 7.11% of Wave Life Sciences worth $40,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 680,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,579. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

