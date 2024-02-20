LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

