LPL Financial LLC Purchases 294,613 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.68% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $529,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,745. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

