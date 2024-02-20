LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.22% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $807,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,029.6% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $175.10. 518,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,179. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $176.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.95.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

