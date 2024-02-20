LPL Financial LLC Has $526.35 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $526,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 652,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,849. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

