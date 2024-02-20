LPL Financial LLC Has $1.22 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,220,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.09. 429,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.