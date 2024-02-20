LPL Financial LLC Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,145,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.55. 876,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

