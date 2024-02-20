LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $411,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 541,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

