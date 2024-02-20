LPL Financial LLC Acquires 262,933 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Chevron worth $390,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. 2,878,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,703,312. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.