LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,044,508 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.50% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $702,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 912,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,591. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

