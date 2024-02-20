Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.13.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,020. The company has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $212.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

